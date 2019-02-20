Last Day to Apply for Laceyville Post Office Job ApproachingFree Access
The last day to apply for the rural route carrier job at the Laceyville Post Office is Friday, March 4. You can apply on their website at www.usps.com.
Wyoming County to Begin Offering Employee BuyoutsFree Access
Two employees within Wyoming County’s juvenile probation department will be offered buy-outs following action taken by the county commissioners at their workshop meeting today (Thursday, March 3). The positions of...
Celebrating a Basketball Milestone
Photo by Pete HardenstineWyalusing Valley senior Grady Cobb poses in front of a congratulative banner while students and teammates celebrate his 1,000th career point scored during an 86-52 win over...
Impaired Driver Accidents on Decline
In recent years in the four-county region served by the Rocket-Courier, the number of motor vehicle accidents involving drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs has declined significantly, according to da......
Woman Charged with Murdering Husband
Devan G. Henson, 30, of Waverly, NY has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to a press release that the Waverly Police Department issued on Sunday, Feb. 27....
DISTRICT JUDGES
(Note: In DUI prosecutions in Pennsylvania, the intoxication rate for non-commercial drivers is a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .08. For a commercial driver (truck, bus, etc.) the legal rate is...
Bradford County Man Indicted on Drug Charges
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA announced on Thursday, Feb. 24 that 39-year-old John Palfreyman of Bradford County was indicted by a federal grand jury...
Titanic Sails Again at Wyalusing Valley Elementary School
Wyalusing Valley Elementary School Librarian Chelsey Alfieri stands in the recreation of the RMS Titanic that was created in the school’s library. Photos by Warren Howeler“Tickets. I need your tickets......
Fire Levels Mobile Home in New Albany
Investigators believe that a chimney fire spread to the rest of this mobile home at 167 Wyalusing-New Albany Road, New Albany. Photo by James LoewensteinA mobile home at 167 Wyalusing-New...
DEP States Forty Percent of Gas Well Permits Unused
At the PA Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) budget hearing on Feb. 28, Republican members of the House Appropriations Committee repeatedly brought up the “urgent” need to review gas well...
Gerald “Jerry” KisnerFree Access
Gerald “Jerry” Kisner’s love of life didn’t come to an...
Sally Benscoter
Sally Jo Benscoter, 64, of Wyalusing, formerly of Laceyville, passed...
James Benscoter
James E. Benscoter, 89, of Lehigh Township passed away on...
Benedict Profera
Benedict “Ben” Profera, 92, of Wyalusing passed away on Feb....
Gregory Learn
Gregory R. Learn, 69, of Seminole, FL passed away at...
Mary Tinna
Mary Ellen Tinna, 95, of Mehoopany passed away Thursday, Feb....
Decades of Cats
It would have been just as sensible to call this week’s efforts “Decades and Cats,” rather than “...Of…” Here’s the reason for that: I have always—for decades—put the emphasis on...
Snapshots
20 Trivia Questions for Baby Boomers
Here’s a little diversion from all the frightening things that Vladimir Putin has handed us lately. It’s a 20-question trivia quiz that’s been bouncing around the Internet lately. I didn’t...
Special Sections
Impact of Exercise on Body and Brain Health
Every year at this time there is a call for seniors to establish an exercise routine. The holidays are over and so is the copious feasting that goes with the...
Wolf Awards $2M in Grants to Help Senior Community Centers and Satellite Centers
Gov. Tom Wolf announced $2 million in grants among 400 Area Agency on Aging affiliated Senior Community Centers (SCCs) and 99 Satellite Centers associated with full-time SCCs for the fiscal...
Qualities to Look for in a Post-retirement Job
Whether it’s a volunteering gig or a part-time job retirees are looking for, certain qualities can make an opportunity uniquely suited to a post-retirement job. The notion of relaxing on...
Reflections of Nature
On Presidents’ Day, Mary Alice and I took Jack Huffman, a 97-year-old friend, to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area to see the snow geese that had stopped to feed...
Seen ‘N’ Heard
The storage shed located behind the Rocket office is overflowing with recycled newspapers. They make great livestock bedding, perfect for pet owners and anyone moving and needs to wrap...
The Way We Were…
1936 Flooding in Wyalusing Here’s a look back at the Flood of 1936 as seen along the Wyalusing Creek in Wyalusing Borough. The threatened bridge was the Route 6 bridge...
Coming Events…
BLOOD DRIVE American Red Cross Blood drives will be held from 1-6 p.m. at the following locations: Thursday, March 17 - Wyalusing American Legion Post 534; Thursday, May 19 -...
Coming Events…
Coming Events…
Cobb’s Milestone Highlights Playoff Opener
Wyalusing Valley’s Grady Cobb scored his 1,000th career point with 6:55 to play in the second quarter of an 86-52 District Four Class AA quarterfinal win over Line Mountain at...
Winning Was First Priority
Going into Wyalusing Valley’s District Four Class AA quarterfinal game with Line Mountain on Feb. 23, senior Grady Cobb needed 15 points to become the 12th Ram to reach the...
WVHS Grad Still Helps Rams
Wyalusing Valley’s Clayton Carr, right, looks for an opening against Sullivan County’s Colton Wade during their 106-pound District Four championship final at Williamsport on Feb. 26. Photo by Pete Har......
It’s In The Book
What does it cost to follow Jesus? It doesn’t cost anything. The poorest can afford it. But on the other hand, it costs everything. As a disciple of Jesus, you...
WYALUSING U.M. CHARGE NEWS
Our message on Sunday was “The Good Samaritan.” As Pastor Jane was away, the message was delivered by Certified Lay Speaker, Jess Summers. The supporting scripture for the message is...
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH NEWS
“For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline,” (2 Timothy 1:7 NIV). Paul the Apostle wrote his protege Timothy to...
Preparing for Scholarship Challenge
Photo by Warren HowelerMembers of the senior high quiz team at Wyalusing Valley High School are hard at work preparing for their appearance on the popular radio quiz show “Scholarship...
School Bus Mask Order Lifted
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Friday, Feb. 25 that its order requiring masks to be worn on school buses and vans has been lifted. That federal...
Students Named to RIT Dean’s List
The following area residents made the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 Semester. Chris Horton of Towanda, who is in the chemical engineering program. Mike...