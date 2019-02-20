Last Day to Apply for Laceyville Post Office Job Approaching Free Access

The last day to apply for the rural route carrier job at the Laceyville Post Office is Friday, March 4. You can apply on their website at www.usps.com.

Wyoming County to Begin Offering Employee Buyouts

Two employees within Wyoming County’s juvenile probation department will be offered buy-outs following action taken by the county commissioners at their workshop meeting today (Thursday, March 3). The positions of...

Celebrating a Basketball Milestone

Photo by Pete HardenstineWyalusing Valley senior Grady Cobb poses in front of a congratulative banner while students and teammates celebrate his 1,000th career point scored during an 86-52 win over...